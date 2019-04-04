The soil at the site of the new elementary school needs to be improved.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said the soil is considered soft. In order to have a good foundation for the school, some adjustments need to be made, he said.
At a special meeting Friday, March 29, Weinhold said he was authorized by the board of education to execute a change order with ICS Construction, St. Louis, to improve the dirt.
The new school will be located between Prairie Dell Road and Progress Parkway near East Central College.
Weinhold said the board authorized him a “do not exceed” amount of $300,000 to fix the issue. He said the district is hopeful that it won’t cost nearly that much money, but the idea was to grant him permission instead of having to call multiple special meetings for multiple change orders.
Weinhold had been authorized by the board to spend up to $50,000 without board approval. The board raised that from $20,000 in March to address possible problems with construction.
“We’re in a bit of a holding pattern, but I got them to approve a change order because it was over my limit — possibly,” Weinhold said.
Navigate Building Solutions, the district’s project manager for the construction, reported in March that some issues with the soil had been found. Navigate’s Cory Bextermueller said a lime treatment was being used to address the issue.
“We’re going to till in some lime and change the properties of that soil to make it suitable to build a building on,” Bextermueller said.
Weinhold said the district still isn’t sure how bad the issue is, but it wants to be prepared.
“We’re waiting for it to dry out and we’ll get some readings back on Wednesday (April 3),” he said. “The boring part is, we’re waiting for dirt to dry. It’s like waiting for paint to dry.”
Weinhold said lime treatment was done last Wednesday. He’s hoping no more is needed, but wanted to be prepared.
“If we would have to treat it with more lime, or go to the rock, which we don’t want to use — it’s an alternative, but it’s not the best alternative — I have the money and the ability to do that and it won’t hold up the process,” he said.
After the lime was added, the dirt was tested. The district should know the results of the test this week, he said.
“In case the tests don’t come in the way we want, the board gave me permission to say ‘Keep treating it with lime,’ ” he said.
Weinhold said the district doesn’t expect the project to cost that much money.
“We did $300,000, but we think that’s way high,” he said. “Right now we have no unit cost and we don’t know what direction we’re going until we get the core samples back.”
Weinhold said at this point in the process, the dirt issue has not put any delays into the construction schedule.