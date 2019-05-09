With the exception of commissioned police officers, all Union city employees will be eligible for a raise under the proposed budget for 2019-20.
Union aldermen approved a draft of the proposed budget at Monday’s personnel, finance and public works committee meeting. The final version will be up for approval at the June board meeting.
Under the proposed budget, the city is proposing up to a 3 percent merit increase for all nonpolice employees. The rationale behind the move is related to Prop P.
Last April, voters approved a half-cent sales tax known as Prop P. The measure called for funds to increase compensation for officers.
In January of this year, Union aldermen approved a $4.18 per hour raise for every officer.
Finance Director Heather Keith proposed future raises for officers should be tied to Prop P funds.
The city said based on trends, sales tax collection has grown by 3 percent in recent years. Using those trends, Keith said going forward, police should probably not expect a raise in July, but rather in January when the sales tax collection is verified.
Union Police Chief Andrew Parker said he’s already communicated the change with his officers. He said everyone is on the same page.
For the other employees, City Administrator Russell Rost said traditionally with merit raises, employee evaluations are done and then recommendations for raises are made.
Balanced Budget
With the raises included, the city has just about finalized the budget for 2019-20, Keith said.
The version presented Monday night includes a total of 10 cuts proposed by Keith to prevent the city from deficit spending.
In the original draft, the city was projecting to deficit spend again this year. Under a revision presented in April, the spending was reined in and projected expenses were brought in line with projected revenues.
The 10 proposed cuts would chop $479,240 out of the spending plan.
Under the proposed cuts, the police department would see cuts totaling $92,240. The bulk of that savings comes from purchasing one police vehicle instead of three.
A $10,240 cut eliminated a training program favored by former Chief Norm Brune. Rost said when Brune retired, he suggested the training be cut from the budget.
The proposed budget also removes a dump truck purchase, $138,500, and cuts $117,000 out of the road maintenance budget.
The engineering department would lose a proposed new inspector. The position would have cost $68,000 including salary, a vehicle and equipment.
A printer for $500 also was removed from the budget.
For the parks department, Keith proposed eliminating a pavilion at Veterans Memorial Park that would have cost $25,000. Cutting an overlay planned at Clark-Vitt trail would save an additional $18,000.
Library Sign
Also cut from the budget is a proposed $20,000 for an electronic sign at the new Union branch of the Scenic Regional Library.
Last year, the library asked the city to consider a cost share for a new electronic sign. At the time, the city said it supported the project and pledged $20,000 toward the sign — on the condition there was money in the budget.
Steve Campbell, executive director of Scenic Regional Library, addressed the board Monday night. He said while the city never made any promises, the library was told to run electric for a future sign.
Campbell said the site is ready for a sign and the library would like to have it up before the library is scheduled to open in late August.
The sign would be on a pole and visible from Highway 47. Under Campbell’s plan, the city and library would share the sign and split the display messages.
Campbell said he understand the budget constraints, but he asked the city to reconsider cutting the sign.
Rost said while the city may not have money in the budget this year, it would try and find the money at a later date.
Keith said there could be more money available after the budget year starts. She said if the city’s annual asphalt overlay bids come in under budget, the city could have $20,000 to use toward the new sign.
Rost pointed out the bids for the new city hall project also are going to be known this summer. He said once the city has a concrete idea on costs for the new city hall, it should have a better idea on the status of the budget.
Aldermen told Campbell to wait a few months and said they would reconsider his request after the overlay and city hall bids come in.