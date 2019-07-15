East Central College’s Three for Free program for area high school students has exceeded expectations in its first year.
With a goal of 30 to 50 students, the 99 students who were registered for Day One was a bit of a surprise, officials said.
“We had a lot more interest than was initially expected,” said Heath Martin, vice president of student development.
The initiative gives students a chance to take one tuition-free summer course. Students were then only responsible for course fees and textbooks.
While the name of the program suggests only classes worth three credit hours were available, Martin said the program applies to any class regardless of how many credit hours.
Early College Programs Director Megan Strubberg said the program has gone really well so far. Classes started June 3.
“We still have a great number of students enrolled,” she said.
As of Thursday, Strubberg said 86 students are still enrolled. The program is offered at both the Union and Rolla campuses.
Strubberg also noted the college has been using its texting platform to check in with the students each week. They check to see if the students studied over the weekend and if they have a game plan for the last couple of weeks of the semester.
The summer session concludes July 25.
The texting platform also is used throughout the year for all students at ECC.
High school students in the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 were eligible to participate as long as they had a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average.
Martin said the school will look into whether this program was successful before deciding to continue to offer it in the summer.
“We’ll look at each student and the number of credit hours they took,” he said. “A (grade of) C or better will be considered a successful attempt.”
Additionally, completion of the course will be taken into consideration.
“Success and completion will be important as well,” Martin said.
College officials also will compare the summer school students with the rest of the student population.
Heath said he will suggest that the college provide this program again next year, although it’s unclear if it will be offered again in the summer or instead during a full semester term.
Since a full semester is 16 weeks and the summer session is only eight weeks, Martin said officials are interested to see if the students would be more successful with a longer session.
The intent of the program was to encourage students to continue taking dual credit classes during the school year.
The program was part of a strategic plan goal to see an increase in dual credit and dual enrollment at area high schools.