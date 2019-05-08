The Union Post Office will be conducting a food drive Saturday, May 11.
Items collected will be donated to the Union Food Pantry. Items needed most at the pantry include cereal, canned pasta, chili with beans, dry pasta, dry beans, rice, Hamburger Helper, spaghetti sauce, canned fruit, soup and Spam.
Items to donate should be placed at mailboxes by that time. This is one of the Union Food Pantry’s biggest collection drives of the year.
The drive also is the last collection drive before the summer. The pantry often receives an influx of customers during the summer.
Donations may be dropped off while the pantry is open or by appointment. Call Jan Brennan at 636-584-7050 to make an appointment.
The Union Food Pantry has served the Union School District area since 1991. It shares with area service organizations and receives support from the Franklin County Area United Way.
The facilities of the pantry are donated and all volunteers are unpaid. Monetary donations are used to purchase food items like meat. Nearly 100 percent of donations go directly to those in need.