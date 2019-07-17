Ward 4 Alderman David Pope is resigning at the end of the month.
Pope told the board of aldermen that he will be stepping down because he was moving out of the ward and he will be unable to continue serving.
Mayor Rod Tappe will appoint a replacement for Pope once he officially leaves. Tappe said he has a candidate in mind, but didn’t want to make any announcement yet.
Whoever Tappe appoints will have less than a year on the board before being up for election. Pope’s term ends in April 2020 and the appointee will be just for the remainder of his term.
Tappe, aldermen and City Administrator Russell Rost thanked Pope for his service and wished him well. Pope said he was still maintaining his business, Pope Insurance, in downtown Union, and only moving his residence.
Pope is the second alderman in as many years to step down because they are moving out of their ward. Last year Vicki Jo Hooper announced she could no longer serve Ward 2 and resigned.
Like Pope, Hooper had less than one year remaining on her term when she left. She relocated into Ward 4.
Hooper was replaced by Bob Marquart.
Marquart ran to keep his seat in April of this year and was elected to a two-year term.
Pope joined the board in 2009 as an appointment to fill a vacated term. He won a full term running unopposed in his first election in 2010.
Pope never faced a challenger in each of his five elections. He ran unopposed in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and most recently in 2018.