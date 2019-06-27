Dalton Pope of Union received the second-place Missouri FFA Landscape Management Proficiency Award at the 91st Missouri FFA Convention.
Pope, a senior at Union High School, is the son of Danny and Darlene Pope. Pope is a member of the Union FFA Chapter, and his FFA advisers are Danielle Blair, Heather Eberlin, Kyle Mabury and Jennifer Poindexter.
Pope’s supervised agricultural experience program consists of working for Tree Brothers LLC, a business owned by his father and brothers. He assists with commercial tree removal, land clearing and vinyl fence building. He also helps with landscaping projects by spreading mulch and constructing flower beds.
As an FFA member, Pope attended Ozark Fall FarmFest, Greenhand Motivational Conference and a University of Missouri field day.
In addition to FFA, Pope participated in community service activities, such as coaching Little League baseball and completing church maintenance and cleanup.
After graduation, Pope’s plans include continuing to work for Tree Brothers LLC while also pursuing his goal of opening his own performance machine shop.
Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Landscape management is one of 48 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. Missouri Green Industry Alliance sponsored this award.
The Missouri FFA has 25,375 members representing 347 chapters. The national organization has more than 669,000 members representing 8,630 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.