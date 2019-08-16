Union Police are investigating the death of Union area man found between two homes in the 900 block of North Church Street early Tuesday.
Police said at around 6:05 a.m. the body Michael Mitchell, 31, was found.
Police said the cause of death is unknown and the investigation is ongoing. Mitchell’s body was taken to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
Anyone with information pertaining to Mitchell’s death is encouraged to call the Union Police Department at 636-583-3700.