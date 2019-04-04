The city of Union is updating zoning codes to accommodate medical marijuana facilities.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the city is taking the necessary steps to prepare for the facilities. He said there are a lot of issues that need to be worked out by the city before medical marijuana is allowed to be sold here.
Medicinal marijuana was legalized in November 2018 through a constitutional amendment approved by voters. Rost said the plan is to have it implemented by the end of 2019.
To that end, the city needs to be ready he said. According to the amendment, Rost said the city can’t place any extra burdensome restrictions on operations relating to medical marijuana.
In order to comply with the law, and to avoid the risk of a lawsuit, the city needed to begin discussing how to handle medical marijuana. The first step was taken at the March meeting of the city’s planning and zoning meeting. The commission reviewed, and is recommending appropriate zoning districts for possible marijuana operations.
Rost said there are four types of operations the city needs to prepare for — medical cultivation facilities, marijuana-infused product facilities, dispensaries and medical testing facilities.
The cultivation operation is where the marijuana is grown, Rost said. Since it’s an agricultural activity, Rost said it made sense to allow it in the city’s nonurban zoning district.
Because of potential security concerns, Rost said he felt the cultivation should require a conditional use permit in the nonurban district. He said a CUP would allow the board to put stringent security requirements on growers.
The marijuana-infused product facilities are places where the grown product is transferred and put in various other products. Rost said this is considered a separate operation from growing.
Since its manufacturing, he suggested it should be allowed in the industrial I-1 zoning district with a CUP. The CUP could be used to restrict odor and hours, Rost said.
The dispensary is where the marijuana is sold to consumers who have state approved medical cards. Rost said the process is regulated by the state and already very secure. He said the operation is similar to a pharmacy and pharmacies are allowed in the B-2 zoning district.
He said dispensaries could be allowed in the B-1 downtown zoning district with a CUP. The B-1 district has fewer restrictions on setbacks, he said.
The final proposed zoning district was the medical testing facilities. Rost said while it’s unlikely one opens in Union, they city still needed an appropriate zoning district.
He proposed I-1 with a conditional use permit. He said I-1 is where the city has other labs.
Rost said the state law requires any operation to be at least 1,000 feet away from any church or school. He said the city could change the number if it wanted.
Plan board members reviewed and discussed Rost’s suggestions. Ultimately the board agreed and approved the proposed zoning districts.
The board opted to leave the distance at 1,000 feet after being assured it could be changed later if needed.
Medical Marijuana Background
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will implement the new law which states Missouri will issue ID cards to patients who have approval from their doctor that allows patients or caregivers to grow up to six marijuana plants and purchase marijuana from a registered dispensary.
According to DHSS, there have been 462 prefiled application forms and fees totaling $3,328,000 received by March 11.
There will be a limited number of facilities in each of the state’s eight U.S. congressional districts. So far there have been 39 prefiled applications in the 3rd District where Franklin County is located.
There are limitations to the number of facilities permitted in each district.
The state began accepting prefiled application fees Jan. 5.
Then, on July 4, applications for patient and caregiver identification cards will begin to be accepted. Facility applications will begin to be accepted Aug. 3.