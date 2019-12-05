Riechers Tire and Auto is making plans to open a Union location.
The Washington-based company appeared before the Union Planning and Zoning Commission in November to request a conditional use permit. The company is seeking approval to construct and operate an automotive repair shop in the B-2 highway business district.
The property is located on lot 2 of Prairie Dell Centre, which is west of Progress Parkway, south of Highway 50 and just across from the Union Fire Protection District station and Tractor Supply Store.
Matt Riechers said the property is a three-lot development. One lot will be undeveloped, the second will be for a car wash and the third will be a tire shop.
The plan is to have 12 bays and offer a variety of services, Riechers said. The business intends to be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
During the public comments, Dennis Eckelkamp, owner of Auto Care Express, spoke out against the project.
Eckelkamp said his business offers quick lube services and is located near the proposed Riechers’ operation. He said when he signed on in March 2000, he had an agreement with the developer for exclusive use of Prairie Dell Centre.
He said under the agreement, his business would be the only quick lube shop in the center. He said the Riechers’ plan would violate that agreement.
He said he would support the plan if Riechers promised not to offer oil changes. Otherwise, he asked the plan board to reject the plan.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the issue had come up before, but no documentation of an agreement could be found. Even if it could, he said it was not really the city’s business.
Rost said any restriction would be between the property owners and not the city. The city doesn’t enforce deed restrictions.
Eckelkamp was told his issue was a private dispute that could not be handled by the city.
The plan board moved forward and talked about what conditions to place on the permit. Board members asked about plans for signage as the business.
Riechers said the plan was to model the facility after its Washington operation. He said the building will likely act as the sign.
Board chairman Greg Bailey said he didn’t have any issue with the permit request. He said the property is not a residential area so there didn’t need to be a lot of conditions.
Rost said, traditionally, the plan board looks at lighting, hours of operations and noise. Bailey said not being near homes, the lighting and noise shouldn’t be a problem.
Other board members had no issues with the proposed hours.
After a brief discussion, the board agreed to recommend approval of the permit. Board member Lucas Johnson was the lone dissenting vote.
The board’s recommendation will be passed along to the board of aldermen, which is expected to vote on the permit at a future meeting.