The Union Parks and Recreation Department will hosts its second pickleball tournament.
The event will take place Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29. Matches will be played at Union High School.
Pickleball is a paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are designed to be simple and the game is supposed to be easy for beginners to learn.
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong played on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net, a paddle and a plastic ball resembling a whiffle ball.
The tournament is a doubles and mixed doubles non-sanctioned tournament for participants 12 years and older and open to both residents and nonresidents. There is a two game guarantee.
Divisions will be determined by skill level. Levels include 2.5, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0 & 4.5(+). For descriptions of skill levels, players should refer to the skill level sheet on the registration form.
Online registrations now available at union.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
The tournament is $25 per person and that includes entry fee, T-shirt, and player’s tent items. It is $5 per event to register for men/women doubles or mixed doubles.
The minimum number of teams needed to hold tournament is 15 and the maximum number of people will be 200. Preregistration is required.
The deadline to register is March 16. Gold medal winners will receive free entry into next year’s tournament.
For more information, or to learn how to register, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email recc@unionmissouri.org.