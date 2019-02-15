A pickleball clinic in Union has been postponed by weather.
The Union Parks and Recreation Department clinic announced the clinic will be Saturday, March 9.
The city is partnering with Union High School to host the event. The clinic will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. in the upper gym at the school.
Participants are asked to park in the upper lot by the track.
Pickleball is a low-impact sport that is easy to learn. Gym, nets, balls and some paddles will be provided. If possible, guests are encouraged to bring a paddle to eliminate having to share.
For more information, or to learn how to register, please visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email recc@unionmissouri.org.