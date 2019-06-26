A permit request for a new welding school was supported by the Union Planning and Zoning Commission despite the objection of one neighbor.
The plan board Monday voted unanimously to back a request from the American Welding Academy to operate a training facility at 3 Progress Parkway. The board’s recommendation is now passed along to the board of aldermen, which will have the final say on awarding the permit.
Rob Knoll, representing American Welding Academy, said the facility would be a training ground for aspiring welders. The facility would be built on land formerly owned by the Union Development Corporation (UDC) at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Prairie Dell Road.
Progress Parkway would be extended onto the property for the facility.
Initially the plan is to have day classes, Knoll said, but if the facility is a success night classes could be added down the road.
Knoll said all operations will be done in the enclosed facility. He said all students will be welding in a designated welding booth.
Knoll told the board he didn’t expect any issues from noise or odors. City Administrator Russell Rost said a similar facility already exists in town and there have been no complaints.
Opposition
Gregory Brunkhorst expressed his extreme opposition to the plan. Brunkhorst, who said he lives on the adjacent property on Prairie Dell Road just outside the city limits, opposes plans for the development of the site.
Brunkhorst submitted a letter laying out all his complaints. He began addressing the board by stating his objection to the zoning.
While saying he didn’t like the property being zoned industrial, he was cut off by Rost. The city administrator informed Brunkhorst that the zoning had already been decided.
Rost said the purpose of Monday’s meeting was to address the conditional use permit request. He told Burnkhorst that the welding school is a permitted use in the zoning district and the plan board’s job is to determine what conditions, if any, needed to be placed on the permit.
Brunkhorst said he would like a vegetative barrier and something done about odors. Rost told him those restrictions might not be needed at this point in time.
Because the facility isn’t open, any potential odor issues are unknown. Rost said one of the advantages to a conditional use permit is it can be re-examined at any time.
Rost told Brunkhorst that if the permit were approved, and Brunkhorst had any issues, the city can reconsider the permit and add additional conditions.
Brunkhorst questioned if the city would actually shut an operation down with complaints. Rost said the city has gone back on several permits and added conditions to address issues.
Brunkhorst questioned Rost’s statement because he said work has already begun at the site. City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said a building permit has not been issued, however, no permit is needed to grade the site.
Brunkhorst said a lot more work than grading is being done and the city should put a stop to it.
Robert Borgmann, president of the UDC, said the only development being done was adding sewer and water lines. Borgmann said that was part of the deal when the land was sold and the UDC was planning on getting those in place regardless of the welding academy’s plans.
Addressing Concerns
Following Borgmann’s remarks, Brunkhorst stormed out of the meeting. After his departure, Rost attempted to address some of his concerns.
Rost said the property was not spot zoned. He said it was annexed into the city and proper zoning procedure was followed. With industrial zoning adjacent to the property, the city felt industrial made sense.
Zimmermann said Brunkhorst’s claim that the area was zoned residential was not true. While people may have lived there, the property was actually zoned for agricultural use.
Zimmermann said because of the property’s zoning, a school is a permitted use. However, because the welding academy is a vocational school and not a public school, it requires a conditional use permit.
A welding operation, without the school element, also is permitted, Zimmermann said.
Knoll told the plan board the academy wants to be a “good neighbor.”
“We don’t intend to be a loud, smelly pain in the butt,” he said.
The plan board briefly discussed requiring a vegetative barrier, but were unsure if it was needed because of the amount of trees on the site. Again Rost reminded the board that if any problems arose with the site, conditions could be added later.
Apparently satisfied with that, the board agreed to support the permit request.