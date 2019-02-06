The Union Pasta House remains closed after a fire damaged the kitchen.
The restaurant has been closed since Jan. 29, when Union Fire Protection District crews were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. for a kitchen fire.
According to a post on the Union Pasta House Facebook page, the restaurant announced it would be closed to “repair, replace, and clean up,” from the fire.
Tim Fresta, kitchen manager and son of co-owner Buddy Fresta, said no date has been set for when the restaurant would reopen.
“We’re doing our best to turn around and get back open,” he said. “It’s been quite a hit in the gut for the owners and the staff and we’re doing all that we can to reopen.”
Tim Fresta said cleanup crews and employees are working at Pasta House to get things up and running again. He said Pasta House has been working with Serve Pro and other companies to reopen.
Fresta said the damage was a little worse than originally thought.
“Smoke damage,” he said. “It just kind of went everywhere.”
While closed, Fresta said Pasta House is undergoing remodeling.
“There’s going to be a different kind of look to the dining room, same menu, but just a different look.”
He said carpet may have to be removed and the restaurant may switch to hardwood floors. Other changes include taking out booths to add more tables.
“We’re looking forward to serving the area again,” Fresta said.