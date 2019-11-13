Union Parks and Recreation Director Angela Lairmore will be leaving the city in December.
Lairmore, who had been with the city since August 2017, recently accepted an offer to work in a similar role with the city of Owensville. Her last day will be Friday, Dec. 6, following the annual Winter Wonderland parade and children’s Christmas party.
Lairmore said she was not looking to leave the city, but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work in Owensville.
“That’s where I live,” she said. “My husband’s family, multiple generations, are from there, and we don’t plan on leaving there anytime soon.”
The position in Owensville is new. Lairmore said her job will involve a lot of building up the recreation side of the job.
“They have a parks and rec department, but there was no real recreation,” she said. “It was mostly just maintaining the parks. There hasn’t been any real programming.”
Lairmore said her goal is to build the department to something comparable to Union.
While she hasn’t left yet, Lairmore said she will miss working in the city. She said the city’s support for parks won’t be forgotten.
“The generous community and outpouring of support — that’s one thing I noticed from day one,” she said. “Events like the children’s Christmas party, fireworks, founders, couldn’t occur without the support of the local businesses and organizations.”
Lairmore said one thing about Union she will miss is how willing people are to help.
“I’ve worked for a few cities — its unique to Union,” she said. “Usually you have to ask multiple times in multiple ways to get help. You make the request to help here, and it just happens.”
Besides the community, Lairmore said she’ll miss working with the city staff.
“I have a really hard working and dedicate crew,” she said.
Lairmore replaced Kevin Arand, who retired in 2017. She had served as Jerseyville Director of Parks and Recreation since October 2011. Before then she worked in Crestwood and Lee’s Summit as a program supervisor.
Lairmore received a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation and sports from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2007. In 2009, she received her master’s in public administration from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
After settling into Union, she said she wasn’t looking at leaving any time soon. She said the only reason she applied was because she felt a job where she lived was something she couldn’t pass up.
“I want to thank the community for the last two years and three months,” she said.
The city of Union has not posted the job as available on its website.