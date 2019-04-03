The city of Union’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting pickleball lessons throughout the month of April.
According to the United States of America Pickleball Association (USAPA), participation has increased from 60,000 to 2.8 million players from 2010 to 2018. To help anyone interested in the sport, the city is offering lessons for beginning players.
Lessons will be at the city park tennis courts, located at 400 N. Christina St. Lessons will be held Thursday, April 4, Monday, April 8, and Wednesday, April 10, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
There also will be multiple sessions Friday, April 12, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The lessons are open to both residents and nonresidents for a cost of $4 per person, per lesson. Balls and paddles will be provided. Lessons will be taught by Mandy Corum, recreation coordinator.
A minimum of four participants are required to hold the lesson and the maximum participants per lesson allowed will be eight.
For more information or to learn how to register, contact Corum at 636-583-8471 or via email at recc@unionmissouri.org.