Parking in front of mailboxes was discussed by Union officials.
At the Jan. 6 personnel, finance and public works committee meeting City Administrator Russell Rost explained the issue has “come up a few times.”
There are two types of mail delivery in Union, rural and urban. Rost said the latest problem is affecting rural mail routes, where the mail carrier delivers the mail by a vehicle and not a mail truck.
When cars are parked in front of mailboxes the mail carriers are unable to access the mailbox to deliver the mail. Rost explained that sometimes notices are placed in the mailbox for the resident to pick up the mail at the post office, but in other cases residents call the postal office after not receiving mail after a couple days and find out their mail is not being delivered.
The committee discussed several possible solutions to the issue. These included making the recommendation that residents move their mailboxes to the edge of their driveways or passing an ordinance that would prohibit parking in front of mailboxes.
Committee members also discussed having the ordinance only prohibiting parking in front of mailboxes for a span of time during the day when mail is delivered.
Committee members pointed that a problem with passing an ordinance would be its difficulty to enforce. Another problem is that it is not necessarily the residents who are parking in front of the mailbox but guests of those residents.
Without reaching a consensus, the committed instructed Rost to look further into the issue and do research as to how it could be solved.
The issue of parking in front of mailboxes will be discussed again in a future committee meeting.