Since joining the Union Police Department in 1984, Andrew Parker has filled just about every role.
Parker was a patrol officer and served as a sergeant for 20 years. He also has been a field training officer and supervisor of the road squad.
Since 2015, he’s been part of the department’s command staff as one of two lieutenants.
This weekend he will add another title to his lengthy resumé with the department when he takes over as chief.
“I think this transition will be smooth with everyone in the police department,” Parker said.
Union aldermen appointed Parker police chief following an executive session Monday evening. Parker will replace outgoing chief Norm Brune, who had been chief since 2007. His last day was Friday, March 15.
The ascension of Parker to chief is the culmination of a long career. It’s a role he said he had hoped to have a shot at filling some day.
“My goal, from the beginning, was to move up in the department to wherever I was needed,” he said. “At some point, if the time came, and it fit, I wanted to become chief of police.”
Parker said he hopes his experience in the department helps the transition.
“I think I can relate to what’s going on with the road patrol, the sergeants and really everyone within this department, because the communication has been so well between me and them,” he said.
New Assistant Chief
Also moving up the ranks is Rick Neace. The former sergeant was promoted to captain/assistant police chief.
“Rick is a great man,” Parker said.
While Parker was appointed by the board of aldermen, Neace was the selection of City Administrator Russell Rost, who said Neace has a good reputation in the police department and has been a good mentor to other officers.
Parker said he’s looking forward to working closely with Neace.
“We’ve worked together greatly for the past 25 years since he’s been with Union,” Parker said. “We will work together as good as possible for this department and for this city to make things continue to flow right.”
Neace had been serving as a school resource officer (SRO) assigned to Central Elementary. This promotion will pull him out of the school and into the office.
Parker said the police department is used to not having an SRO at every school. It wasn’t until late 2018 that all four Union R-XI School District schools in the Union city limits had an SRO.
Parker said there still will be a police presence at Central.
“We’re going to have them jump from school to school throughout the day,” he said. “They’re going to visit the other schools. We don’t want everyone to think Central doesn’t have a police officer. The existing school resource officers and other road patrol officers will be stopping in from time to time and will be around for arrival and dismissal.”
Next Steps
Parker said the biggest challenge, at first, will be just getting comfortable in the job. Unlike when Brune took over, Parker won’t get months to prepare for the transition.
Brune announced his retirement at the end of February and gave the city two weeks’ notice. At the same time, two other members of the department’s command staff, Capt. Kyle Kitcher and Lt. John Biser, also left. No reason has been given for Kitcher and Biser’s departures.
Parker said he knew when Brune decided to step down, and with the departure of the others, his role within the department was likely to expand.
“When this all started coming about, I knew I was at least going to have a responsibility increase to continue to run the department,” he said.
Unlike when Brune took over and was given months to prepare, Parker and Neace are undergoing a crash course in their new jobs.
“We’re both getting our feet, obviously,” he said. “Well, it’s really more than just our feet. We’re getting totally soaked right now. We’re just taking a lot of stuff in. Chief (Brune) has just been giving us a lot of information.”
One of the first things the duo plan on doing is figuring out how to fill the empty positions. Down three officers, Parker said the hiring process should start soon.
“If there’s promotions to be made, that should probably come from the inside,” he said. “I believe we need to do some hiring, not necessarily three at one time. We’ll hire what we can do.”
Parker said he doesn’t envision a lot of major changes — at least not right away. His first priority for the start is to embrace the community.
“I believe in community policing,” he said. “To me that means being active in the community and with other agencies in this community.”
His second priority is focusing on school safety.
“Our children, our schools, are very important as well,” he said. “We want to make it safe for them.”
Parker is a 1978 graduate of Union High School. He lives in Union with his wife, Tracy. The couple have four children and three grandchildren.