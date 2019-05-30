The rates for the city of Union’s volleyball and softball leagues could be changing.
The Union Park Advisory Board met Thursday, May 23, and discussed the current rates for volleyball and softball leagues and if they needed to be increased.
Earlier this year, the park board reviewed, and eventually raised, rates for pavilion rentals. Parks and Recreation Director Angela Sullivan, who started with the city in 2017, said it was time for the board to take a look at the league rates for sports.
The city hosts both summer and fall softball leagues and indoor and outdoor volleyball leagues. Sullivan said the rates have remained the same for several years she said — $125 per team for volleyball and $325 per team for softball.
The city pays for officials and provides equipment like volleyballs and softball bases. The city also maintains the facilities.
The maintenance costs are a major reason Sullivan said the city should consider altering its rates.
“We can’t operate at our current rate,” she said.
For the opening weekend of softball, Sullivan said city crews spend nearly four hours working on the fields to get them ready. At an average wage of more than $17 an hour, Sullivan said the costs can easily outpace the revenue generated from the events.
Like she did with the pavilion rates, Sullivan compared Union’s current league rates to neighboring communities.
She said Eureka, for example, charges $375 for softball leagues, but doesn’t do volleyball. Board member Jeff Watson said he used to play in a softball league in Fenton that charged $600.
Sullivan said an indoor volleyball league could cost as much as $270 in the area.
The park board had no issues increasing the rates, but wanted to do it the right way.
Board member Justin Krey said he wanted to know if it would be best to stair step an increase over a few years or to just adjust it all at once.
The exact number to increase the rates also was a topic of discussion. Board members said it didn’t make sense to increase the rates and still not cover operation costs.
Sullivan said she didn’t know the exact cost of operating the leagues. She said she had an idea on hard costs like paying officials and concession staffers, but was unsure just how much manpower was put into getting the leagues ready.
Sullivan said the goal was to have revised rates for the fall leagues or, at the latest, for the 2020 season. Because it’s not urgent to change them, she said she could spend the summer season gathering better numbers.
For softball leagues, she said she can have her crews track exactly how many hours were worked getting the fields ready and figure out a cost. She also said crews could monitor indirect costs like field drying agents used to get the surfaces ready.
Sullivan told the board she would gather more numbers for a future meeting. That way, the board can pick a new rate that won’t have to be adjusted again in the near future.
The board agreed to table the discussion and resume the conversation at a future meeting.