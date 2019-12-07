The Union transportation committee didn’t have enough members show up Wednesday to have an official meeting, but City Administrator Russell Rost still shared some news.
After the committee didn’t have a quorum required to conduct a meeting, city staff agreed to cancel the meeting and reschedule it for the new year.
While waiting to see if enough members would show up, Rost shared some news about the city’s Highway 47 project. The meeting’s agenda was just one item — a discussion of the project.
Rost told the members in attendance that the city received good news Tuesday night. After making a presentation at the board of aldermen meeting, Rost said Pacific agreed to not apply for any grant projects in 2020.
In order to help fund the major project, the city of Union had asked other municipalities to refrain from seeking federal road project grants in 2020. The city’s thinking is that is no one else applies, it improves the city’s chances to receive the grant funds it needs to complete the realignment project.
Rost said Washington, St. Clair and New Haven had already agreed to not apply for any grants by the February 2020 deadline. Pacific, however, was making plans to seek the funding.
After discussing the issue with aldermen Monday night, Rost went to Pacific to ask the city to reconsider. He said aldermen agreed and will not be applying for the federal money next year.
Rost said that leaves Gerald as the only municipality that has not committed to sitting out the grant cycle. However, Rost said Gerald typical gets grant help from the engineering firm Cochran. He said Cochran reported it has not been contacted by Gerald about any grants.
Pacific Project
With the city of Pacific sitting out the 2020 grant cycle, the city of Union likely will do the same in 2021.
When Rost found out Pacific was considering seeking a grant in 2020, he met with Mayor Steve Myers and Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth.
Rost said he was told by Myers and Roth Pacific would be open to dropping their 2020 request if the city of Union promised to support a future Pacific project.
Rost said Pacific officials told him they have a project they are planning on applying for in the 2021 grant cycle. He said Union was asked if would sit out that cycle and put support toward the Pacific project.
“In return for their support, we’d support them,” he told aldermen Monday night.
The city typically applies for grants ever year. However, with the major Highway 47 project, Rost said sitting out might make sense.
The city wouldn’t have to worry about coming up with matching funds a year after committing a significant amount of money to the Highway 47 project.
Union aldermen supported the idea. They agreed that if Pacific supported Union’s plan, they would in turn sit out 2021 and support Pacific.
A formal resolution is expected at the Dec. 9 board meeting.
Project Background
Under an agreement between Franklin County and the city of Union, both sides will work to secure funding to create a mile-long, two-lane expressway to bypass the intersection of Highways 50 and 47 in Union. The “Union Expressway” also would realign the northern section of Highway 47 to meet in a straight line with the southern portion.
According to documents provided to aldermen, the city will be tasked with constructing the Union Expressway while the county will build a roundabout on Highway 47.
The roadway portion of the expressway includes a 2,000-foot section of bridge over the Bourbeuse River and corresponding flood plain.
The design of the expressway will run from Highway 47 at Old County Farm Road to the current alignment of south Highway 47 at Highway 50.
The northern end of the expressway will feature a two-lane roundabout on Highway 47 and the southern portion will culminate in a four-way stop intersection.
The total cost of the roadway is estimated at $10,209,738.01. The city intends to apply for federal grants to cover around $6,936,406, meaning the local share would be approximately $3,273,332.
The roundabout carries an estimated price tag of $1,978,915.60. The county also will apply for grant funding and said the local share is approximately $660,003.
The total local share for the roadway and roundabout would be $3,933,335. The city and county both agreed to a 50/50 split of the local share if both grants are awarded.
The agreement is void if the grants are not received.