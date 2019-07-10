An Owensville man was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Monday evening in Franklin County.
Noah A. Ogden, 36, was reported to have serious injuries following the two-vehicle crash.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, Ogden was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 west on Highway ZZ near Kamper Road at around 8 p.m. Monday, July 8.
A second vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Steven D. Martin, 64, Union, was headed east on Highway ZZ. The patrol report states Ogden’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck Martin’s vehicle.
Ogden’s vehicle proceeded to travel off the road and hit several trees, according to the report. Ogden, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by ARCH helicopter with serious injuries.