As far as City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann is concerned, the Memorial Parkway bridge project is done.
Zimmermann provided aldermen an update on the city’s two projects Monday night at the personnel, finance and public works committee meeting. He said he considers the Memorial bridge done and the Christina Avenue span still a work in progress.
Zimmermann told aldermen the bridge asphalt approaches, bridge deck and sidewalks are complete. He said the bridge is ready for cars and the sidewalks are ready for pedestrians — at least structurally.
The only thing preventing the bridge from fully opening is safety measures. Zimmermann said the road needs to be lined, guardrails need to be installed and a pedestrian fence has to be set up.
Once all those are in place, the bridge can open. Zimmermann said crews are expected on site later this week to begin installing the guardrails. He said that should be a quick process.
When the guardrails are up, Zimmermann said it would be possible to open the bridge to traffic. Pedestrians might have to wait a little longer.
The fencing needed for the pedestrian bridge is a little more complicated, Zimmermann said. The fence has to be custom made to fit the bridge.
Zimmermann said he didn’t have a time line on its installation. He told aldermen he knows crews have measured for fence, but he was unsure where they were in the fabrication process.
KCI Construction Company, St. Louis, crews have mostly left the site. Zimmermann said he opened all road closures in the area, save for the approaches to the bridge.
The Memorial project, whenever it opens, will be done months ahead of schedule. The city’s contract with KCI called for the project to be wrapped up in May 2020.
With the Memorial bridge nearly done, the focus has now shifted to the Christina span. Zimmermann said he finally had good news to report.
Unlike the Memorial project, the Christina bridge has been impacted by weather delays. Rain has caused the Flat Creek to rise and prevent any work from taking place for several days.
Zimmermann said crews have had enough dry days to get “out of the water.” Based on how KCI crews moved with the Memorial bridge, he said he expects work to really pick up here soon.
The south wall for the bridge was poured last week. This week crews are working on the decking.
“It should come along pretty well now,” he said. “We’re not as constrained as we were before.”
During a recent conversation with a KCI worker, Zimmermann said he found out the company was working toward finishing both projects ahead of schedule. He said a worker asked him how far behind things were with the weather delays.
Zimmermann said the delays had an impact, but he was pretty confident the work could be done before the May deadline. He said the worker told him KCI’s intent was to have both bridges done by the end of 2019.
That goal may be unlikely with the weather delays, but Zimmermann figured it would be well before the May deadline.
“I don’t believe it’s going to take a long time,” he said.
Project Background
In June, the city awarded a contract to KCI Construction Company, St. Louis, for the replacement of the Memorial Parkway and Christina Avenue spans. KCI’s bid was for $1,671,364.73.
The city has had difficulty trying to replace the two bridges because of budgeting issues. The deal awarded to KCI was considered over budget, but the city agreed to use reserve funds to cover the overage.
The project is being partially funded with federal money. Zimmermann said the federal portion of the project is a little over $1 million.
According to the EWGW TIP 2019-22 budget, the Memorial Parkway bridge was estimated to cost a total of $747,090 with the city paying $167,692.
The Memorial Parkway project included the removal of the existing bridge over Flat Creek located on Memorial Drive near the fairgrounds. The work also includes a new bridge, sidewalks, curb and gutter work, and a guardrail.
With that work mostly done, the attention will now turn to the Christina Avenue portion of the project, which was budgeted at $906,655 with $491,856 being federal dollars and $327,501 being local money, according to the EWGW 2018-21 budget.
The Christina Avenue work includes the complete removal and replacement of the bridge over Flat Creek near the city tennis courts. The project includes the construction of a 30-foot concrete slab span on concrete wall abutments.
The project also includes the realignment of the approach roadway, sidewalks, striping and more.
The Christina Avenue bridge was built in 1932 and has a sufficiency rating of 46.9 percent. The Memorial Parkway bridge had a sufficiency rating of 33.8 percent in 2014. The bridge was built in 1974.
Once the Memorial bridge and the Christina Avenue span are replaced, the city will have zero insufficient bridges, Zimmermann said.