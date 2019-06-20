The city of Union’s plan to raze its portion of the old Fricks building won’t take place this month as originally planned.
A special meeting that had been called for Monday night has now been postponed to July 1. As a result, the demolition project will be pushed back until July as well.
At Monday’s board of aldermen meeting, Navigate Building Solutions, Union’s project manager for the new city hall, outlined a schedule. Jen Kissinger, with Navigate, said the plan was to award the contract for asbestos abatement work at the special meeting.
Once the contract was awarded, Kissinger said the hope was the selected firm could be mobilized and abatement work could start on Monday, June 24. The goal was to have the abatement work done by July 19, she said.
Late last week Union City Clerk Jonita Copeland informed aldermen that the regularly scheduled parks, buildings, development and public services committee meeting for Monday night had been called off because of a lack of agenda. Since the board didn’t need to meet Monday, the special meeting was pushed back to July 1.
The city did not say if the delayed contract awarding would have any impact on the schedule. However, under Navigate’s original time line the construction project was supposed to go out to bid in August with work slated to start in September giving the city plenty of time to do its share of the demolition.
Already Started
The razing of the building started the week of June 3. The work wasn’t really noticeable until Monday, June 17.
Crews spent the day removing the metal siding and insulation of the addition to the original building. All that was left Monday evening was the frame of the structure.
The city agreed to purchase the former Fricks grocery store at 10 E. Locust St. in late March 2018 for $475,000 from Central Markets Inc. The city stated it intended to use the site for the first permanent designated city hall in Union’s history.
The Fricks building is in two parts — the original brick building and a metal addition. As part of the sale previous owner, Darren Newbanks, requested to handle the removal of the metal addition.
City Administrator Russell Rost said Newbanks has been working on gutting the inside of the building. A large trash dumpster has been filling up in the loading dock behind the old store.
Newbanks is expected to remove the metal addition and leave the brick building behind. Once that is done, the site will be fenced in.
At Monday’s meeting, Kissinger said the next phase will be to remove the brick, but leave the concrete slab. She said the slab removal will be part of the overall construction of the new city hall.
There are a few reasons for leaving the slab behind, but a big one is Springfield Avenue. Kissinger said it appears that the building’s foundation, which is lower than the street, acts as a support.
In order to not damage the street, she said it’s best to leave it in place. When the slab does get removed, Kissinger said work will be done to keep Springfield supported. Those costs will be rolled into the construction costs and not the demolition budget.
Project Background
The city has never had a building designated specifically for city hall. Through the years, it has shared space with the fire department, police department and now the city auditorium.
The auditorium has encountered Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues. Last year the city hired Horn Architects to conduct a feasibility study on the current auditorium.
The firm studied remodeling city hall, purchasing an existing building and renovating it to meet ADA standards, or building a new city hall.
Based on the study, the city decided the best way to move forward would be to leave the auditorium and build a new city hall. Renovations to the auditorium will be the next step in the process once city hall staff relocates.
Kissinger informed board members Monday the project is trending over budget, but she’s not concerned.
The city’s target for the entire project is $4,050,000. Kissinger said the project’s estimated price tag is $4,077,667.
Kissinger said she isn’t concerned by that number. She said with other projects Navigate has seen bids come in under budget and she expects this one to follow suit.
The city is expected to finalize the construction documents in July. Once that is done, the advertising process will start for bidders.
Navigate hopes to have the contractor on site and working in September. Substantial completion is set for September 2020 with city staff moving in the following month.