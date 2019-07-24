The old Fricks building in downtown Union should be gone before the end of August.
At a special meeting Monday night, Union aldermen unanimously awarded a contract to Matt Girardier Excavating, St. Clair, to remove the building at 10 E. Locust St.
Once the building has been torn down, the city intends to redevelop the site quickly and build a new city hall.
Girardier Excavating was the low bidder out of seven companies who submitted requests. The contract will pay the company $23,292.
Other companies that submitted bids were Marschel Wrecking, Spirtas Wrecking, Aalco Wrecking, Tubbs and Sons Construction, Ballmann Earthworks and Duneman Demolition.
City Administrator Russell Rost said Girardier Excavating was the only bidder under the $25,000 budget for the demolition. The next lowest bidder, Marschel Wrecking, submitted a bid of $47,316.
Rost said the Girardier bid was the last the city opened. He said he breathed a sigh of relief at the cost.
Navigate Building Solutions, Union’s project manager for the city hall work, said all seven bidders met the qualifications for the work and recommended hiring Girardier.
Union Mayor Rod Tappe signed the contract following Monday’s meeting. Rost said he anticipated the city granting a notice to proceed Tuesday and hoped crews would be mobilized soon.
The city’s target is to have the building razed by Thursday, Aug. 22. That’s the first day of school for students in the Union R-XI School District.
Rost said the city doesn’t want to negatively impact traffic at nearby Central Elementary. While the demolition is going on, the city will be closing streets around the site.
Rost said he’s fairly confident the demolition work will go quickly and the city will be finished before school starts.
The first step in the demolition will be the roof, Rost said. Abatement crews have been working on the inside of the building in recent weeks removing hazardous material.
All of the flooring has been abated, but the roof has not. Rost said Girardier will work with Brock Industrial Services, Sauget, to remove and properly abate the roof.
Once that step is done, the building can come down. The demolition won’t remove all traces of the building. Navigate is calling for the concrete slab of the building to remain and be removed by the general contractor hired to build the new city hall.
There are a few reasons for leaving the slab behind, but a big one is Springfield Avenue. Navigate said the building’s foundation, which is lower than the street, acts as a support. In order to not damage the street, Navigate said it’s best to leave it in place.
When the slab does get removed, work will be done to keep Springfield supported. Those costs will be rolled into the construction costs and not the demolition budget.
Project Background
The city has never had a building designated specifically for city hall. Through the years, it has shared space with the fire department, police department and now the city auditorium.
The auditorium has encountered Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues. Last year, the city hired Horn Architects to conduct a feasibility study on the current auditorium.
Based on the study, the city decided the best way to move forward would be to leave the auditorium and build a new city hall. Renovations to the auditorium will be the next step in the process once city hall staff relocates.
The city’s target price for the entire project is $4,050,000. Rost said Girardier’s low bid pulls the project back under budget.
During the most recent presentation on cost estimates, Navigate said the project was “trending” slightly over budget. With the savings from the demolition, Rost said things are back under budget by about $1,700.
The city will have a clearer picture of the cost of the project once bidding begins on the city hall work.
The city is expected to finalize construction documents for the city hall project soon. Once that is done, the advertising process for the entire construction will start for bidders.
Navigate hopes to have the contractor on-site and working in September. Substantial completion is set for September 2020 with city staff moving in the following month.