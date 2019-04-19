Classes went along as normal Thursday for students in the Union R-XI School District.
The district notified the community Friday morning that a possible threat had been made and was investigated by Union police. Following the investigation, police determined there was not a credible threat.
“A male juvenile messaged another juvenile inappropriate messages that were threatening in nature,” police said in a statement. “The juvenile was contacted and talked to. At this time there is not a threat to schools.”
In a statement posted on Facebook, the Union R-XI School District said all schools would operate Thursday as usual.
“We wanted to provide this update for clarity and assure parents, students and staff that safety is our top priority,” the statement read.