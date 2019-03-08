For its first decision, Union’s newest committee opted to wait.
After hearing a presentation about possibly vacating a city street, members of the new Union Transportation Committee voted to table a request until a future meeting.
Heritage Community Bank, located at 100 E. Locust St., has asked the city to consider vacating a street surrounding the bank. The two options are Jefferson Avenue on the west or Mulberry Avenue on the east.
Heritage CEO Robert Marquart, who also is a Ward 2 alderman, made the request at a November 2018 board meeting. Marquart said the bank is running out of room for parking and any possible expansion.
A possible road vacation would open up more space for development.
In November, City Administrator Russell Rost said Jefferson was likely too major of a street to even be considered. Mulberry Street, since it’s narrow and not heavily trafficked, could be an option, he said.
At Wednesday’s transportation committee meeting, Marquart stressed he just wants to begin the dialogue. He said with the city hall project set to get started just a block west of the bank across Jefferson, now would be a good time to look into making any changes to the area.
Marquart said outside of the bank, he felt the area could have some upgrades to help with traffic. He said he just wanted to know if it was even possible for the bank to gain property at its current location.
Marquart said he didn’t want to negatively impact the Union R-XI School District or any neighboring property owner.
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said a vacation would only happen if property owners along the street all supported the plan. The road would then be split in half with the property owners getting ownership of half.
For example, if Mulberry was vacated, the bank would get about 20 feet the length of the road.
Marcella Bolzenius, owner of a parcel of property east of the bank on Mulberry, wrote a letter for the committee strongly rejecting the plan. She said vacating Mulberry would negatively impact property value and limit access to its parking lot.
Bolzenius also wrote that the plan would only benefit the bank.
Transportation Committee member Mark Vincent said if improving traffic is the goal, a study would likely be needed. He said the bank, city and possibly the school district should fund a study to see what the situation is actually like and what options are out there.
The rest of the committee agreed with Vincent’s suggestion. The committee agreed to table the request for a future meeting. The committee encouraged the city, school district and bank to discuss funding a traffic study so it could have more information in the future.
New Committee
Aldermen approved the creation of a transportation committee at the Feb. 11 board meeting. The new committee is intended to “study, analyze and evaluate the present and future transportation needs” of the city.
According to the bylaws, the advisory committee will be made up of the mayor, an alderman, someone from the Union Development Corporation, someone from the Union R-XI School District and four at-large members.
The first committee is made up of Mayor Mike Livengood, Union Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold, Alderman Dennis Soetebier, UDC member Mark Vincent, Steve Dickey, Pat Monaco, Ann Schroeder and Jordan Buck.
Dickey was named the chairman at Wednesday’s meeting. Buck was voted as the secretary.