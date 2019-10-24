The next Project United is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2.
Project United is a community service day sponsored and organized by the United Bank of Union. Events are held in the spring and in the fall.
This fall event will be the 10th Project United clean-up.
On the day of the event, volunteers will meet at the Jaycee Pavilion at the Union Fairgrounds to begin the day. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and volunteers can pick up a T-shirt.
A light breakfast will also be available and projects begin at 8 a.m. All projects will wrap up around noon and volunteers will meet back at the Jaycee Pavilion for lunch.
Organizers are still planning out projects, but parks clean up and upkeep are high on the priority list. Painting fences, pulling weeds, and raking sand and gumballs also are necessary tasks.
For questions or more information, contact event coordinator and UBU Marketing Director Rebeccah Kramer at 636-583-9019 or email at rebeccahk@ubu.bank.
Since the first Project United in Spring of 2015, more than 1,200 volunteers have dedicated their time to improving the community. Nearly 5,000 volunteer hours have been donated to complete more than 60 different projects.
Past projects include cleaning debris at city parks, landscaping, beautification and infrastructure painting of a number of Union R-XI School District buildings, citywide public area trash cleanup, painting and rehabilitating “Welcome to Union” signs, landscaping city roundabouts and the downtown Union square.
Crews also have worked on cleaning up Flat Creek from the fairgrounds to the Bourbeuse, painting and rehabilitating other city park infrastructure, and adding painting assistance for the Union Food Pantry.
All participants must be 18 years or older to volunteer or must be signed off by a parent or guardian.