A fresh coat of paint covers the walls in the office of the Union police chief.
Across the station, a new name tag hangs over the door to the captain’s office. Those two details are the only noticeable changes for the Union Police Department two months after an upheaval saw three veteran officers depart and new faces take over the most high ranking jobs.
On March 15 Andrew Parker took over as police chief and Rick Neace became the new captain and assistant chief. Longtime Union officers, the two weren’t sure what they were stepping into.
Former Chief Norm Brune announced his retirement at the end of February. Instead of a lengthy transition, Brune gave the city two weeks to find a replacement.
At the same time, the city announced former Capt. Kyle Kitcher and former Lt. John Biser were no longer working with the department.
Parker, a lieutenant at the time, was promoted to chief. Neace, a sergeant in charge of the school resource officer division, was promoted to captain and assistant chief.
The two have been together with the department for years. In fact, Parker was Neace’s training officer when Neace started with the city.
Six weeks into the new job, both Parker and Neace said they are a lot more comfortable now in their new roles.
“Every thing is going great,” Parker said.
The two took over a department dealing with the departure of not just three veteran officers, but also suddenly shorthanded. While the roles of the departed have been filled, the jobs are still open.
Parker said the search is still on for three replacement officers. He said the city is interviewing and considering candidates for the positions, but has yet to make any hires.
When the time does come, he said it’s nearly unlikely the city hires three new officers at once. Because the city requires new officers undergo a 12-week field training process, he said he can’t overwhelm the training officers with an influx of new officers.
Still, the department hopes to start refilling the ranks slowly and soon.
In the meantime, the existing officers are operating as normal. Parker said that’s been one of the biggest pluses in his tenure is how the officers have responded.
He said everyone has stepped up and helped out. Officers are doing what is asked and often doing things before being asked.
“The men and women of the department are doing a great job,” Parker said. “Everyone is taking on the tasks that are being asked of them and filling in and doing all the extra duty things in addition to the normal patrol and assignments.”
Neace echoed Parker and said the highlight of the short tenure so far has been the response from staff.
“That’s a great group of people,” he said. “That has to be the most memorable part of the transition — the support of my brothers and sisters in our agency.”
Parker said the quick transition was a nervous time. Since he’s been in the role, things have settled down.
“Initially there was a lot of weight on my shoulders,” he said. “I had to learn to breathe and let this take its toll and work its way out. Now I’m more relaxed than I was several weeks ago. I have to trust in the men and the women in this department to fulfill their duties, and they are doing that.”
Both Parker and Neace said the job has been made easier not just by the officers stepping up, but by receiving such a large outpouring of support from the community. Parker said numerous people have reached out to him and offered help, guidance and support.
“They’ve said they’re here for us and that really feels good,” Parker said. “It’s a blessing to have that.”
Moving forward, Parker said he and Neace have plans to get out and meet more people. The first step is work with other first responders.
For example, Neace said the two have known Union Fire Chief Russ Hamitlon for years, but the trio recently sat down to get to know each other better and get on the same page.
Neace and Parker have plans to have similar meetings with other law enforcement officers in the area like Chief Bill Hammack in St. Clair and Chief Ed Menefee in Washington.
After that, the two want to get out in the community more. Both said they’re excited by the new jobs and are looking forward to the future.