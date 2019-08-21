The new Scenic Regional Library is set to open to the public Wednesday, Aug. 21.
The library is set to open to the public at 9 a.m.
The old Union branch has been closed since Friday, Aug. 9, in order to move to the new location. The new branch is located at 251 Union Plaza Drive near Pasta House and off Independence Drive.
The new building is approximately 23,000 square feet — 17,200 square feet for the Union branch and 5,800 square feet for the administrative offices and bookmobile. The current size of the Union library is 7,000 square feet.
The administrative offices are located in one half of the building. The rest is reserved for the library.
Three large rooms are on the west side of the building. The rooms feature dividers and could become one giant room, Campbell said.
Other meeting rooms exist on the eastern side of the library. Meeting space is expected to triple from what’s currently offered.
The facility will have a dedicated teen area, adult lounge with fireplace and café, three outdoor patios with seating, drive-up book drop, 1,900 square feet of public meeting space, three study rooms and other amenities.
The children’s area will feature a giant touch-screen tablet, LEGO tables, magnet walls and other activities.
A self-check system will be installed at the branch in mid-September.
The Union location is the library’s eighth new facility to be completed in the three-county area in the past 18 months.
The library will have all new furniture and amenities when it opens. One of those features is a bigger parking lot.
The new library will have 106 parking spaces, more than double at the current building.
The location for the new building was chosen after exploring several sites along the Highway 47 corridor, downtown, the library’s current location and sites in the area of Prairie Dell/East Central College, east of its current location off Highway 50.
Total costs are expected to be between $6 million to $6.5 million. The project was made possible by the library’s first-ever voter-approved tax increase in 2014.
Construction on the library started in the summer of 2018. A formal groundbreaking was held in May 2018.
The original goal was to have the library open in the spring of 2019, but that target was moved to June after construction started later than anticipated. The target was again moved back this spring.
Campbell said the winter was tough on the construction schedule. He said with the number of days lost to weather issues, the project was delayed at least a month.
The opening was pushed back into August after engineers reviewing the plans for the HVAC system decided to make a change. The plans call for a zone system where certain units control a certain number of areas. Campbell said the engineers decided to redo the zones in a way that was seen as more optimal.
New units had to be ordered meaning the earliest the project could finish was August.
Grand Opening
A grand opening event will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will feature a bounce house, face painting, balloon artist, music and free hot dogs, popcorn, chips and soda.
There will be a dedication ceremony at 11:30 a.m. featuring guest speakers Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Missouri State Librarian Robin Westphal and Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.
The Union Area Chamber of Commerce also will hold a ribbon cutting.