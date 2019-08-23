The new Union library is officially open.
More than 15 months after the official groundbreaking ceremony, the newest Scenic Regional Library branch celebrated its first day Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Doors opened at 9 a.m. and Dena Klabunde and her three children were among the first group to walk into the new building. The kids all headed to the new children’s area.
“We’re just so excited,” said Klabunde, who has been watching the construction of the building with a close eye and counting down the days until the library opens. She said her family spends a lot of time in the library and they were eager to see the new facility.
Her early review was positive.
“It’s great,” she said.
While her children played, others mingled about checking out the new space. Guests stopped by the adult lounge to relax. Another visitor was in the teen area playing video games. Others were roaming the aisles browsing books and DVDs. There was a lot to see.
The new branch, located at 251 Union Plaza Drive near Pasta House and off Independence Drive, is massive compared to the previous branch. The new building is approximately 23,000 square feet — 17,200 square feet for the Union branch and 5,800 square feet for the administrative offices and bookmobile.
The old Union library was just 7,000 square feet.
The space, empty just a few weeks ago, is now filled. The old Union branch closed Aug. 9 to facilitate the move.
Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell said the new library isn’t quite finished — some final touches have yet to be delivered, but it’s ready for visitors.
Campbell led a preview tour Tuesday night for the Friends of the Library. More than 70 people showed up to get an early look at the building.
Campbell explained how the facility has three new meeting rooms — triple the space of the old library. Each room has a number of features like projection screens and outlets.
The rooms are split by dividers meaning the three rooms can become two or one with ease. Campbell said the way the building is set up, the actual building and administration offices can be locked down at night, but the meeting rooms can be made accessible.
The children’s area features games and activities for kids. Campbell said the idea was to give young kids a free place to play indoors. The area has a giant touch-screen tablet, LEGO tables, magnet walls and other activities.
Near the children’s area is the teen section. Campbell said the colors of the section, red and black, are meant to invoke Union High School. The area features books geared for teens, laptop tables and comfortable seating.
In the back of the library is the adult lounge. The area has a fireplace, seating and a coffee machine. For $1 patrons can purchase a cup, Campbell said.
Seating is spread throughout the library. Some areas are “pods” meant to provide privacy for working people. Others are meant to relax.
Each seat has a power hook-up near it so people can charge their devices. Campbell said the front desk has phone chargers available to check out.
Additionally, the facility has three outdoor patios with seating, drive-up book drop, three study rooms and other amenities. A self-check system will be installed at the branch in mid-September.
The Union location is the library’s eighth new facility to be completed in the three-county area in the past 18 months.
In addition to the bigger space inside, the library has 106 parking spaces, more than double at the current building.
The location for the new building was chosen after exploring several sites along the Highway 47 corridor, downtown, the library’s current location and sites in the area of Prairie Dell/East Central College, east of its current location off Highway 50.
Total costs were estimated between $6 million to $6.5 million. The project was made possible by the library’s first-ever voter-approved tax increase in 2014.
Construction on the library started in the summer of 2018. A formal groundbreaking was held in May 2018.
Grand Opening
A grand opening event will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will feature a bounce house, face painting, balloon artist, music and free hot dogs, popcorn, chips and soda.
There will be a dedication ceremony at 11:30 a.m. featuring guest speakers Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Missouri State Librarian Robin Westphal and Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.
The Union Area Chamber of Commerce also will hold a ribbon cutting.