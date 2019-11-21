Sonic Drive-In will be getting a new marquee sign for its Union location.
Union Aldermen unanimously approved a conditional use permit request for the restaurant at Tuesday’s meeting. The permit will allow Sonic to remove and replace its current electronic marquee with a newer sign.
David Hunter, representing Sonic, told the aldermen Tuesday night the current electronic marquee is “going bad.” One on side, a stripe has formed making that portion of the sign not work.
Hunter also said Sonic’s corporate management wants all restaurants to have the newest LED boards.
Hunter initially presented his request during a public hearing at the city’s October planning and zoning commission meeting. The plan board supported his request and sent its recommendation to the board of aldermen.
Sonic is located at 3 Highway 50 West and is in the B-2 Highway Business zoning district. A public hearing was required because of the city’s sign requirements.
Hunter said the plans call a new marquee similar to the current one along Highway 50. He said the marquee would be 3 inches taller and 6 inches wider on either side.
“We’ll take the old one down with the stripe on the side,” he said.
Hunter said the new sign will be an LED and will be an upgrade on the current marquee.
“It will be a whole lot prettier,” he said.
Alderman Vicki Jo Hooper asked if the slightly larger sign would create any obstructions. Hunter and other aldermen didn’t think it would be a problem.
The plan board opted not to put any conditions on the request. Aldermen didn’t either.
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said the city’s sign code already covers a number of conditions, including how long a sign can flash and how many messages can be displayed in a certain time frame.
Zimmermann told Hunter that Sonic will be presented a copy of the sign code.
Following Hunter’s presentation, aldermen had no objections to the request and approved the permit.