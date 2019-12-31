The Memorial Parkway bridge is now open to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Late last week crews finished installing the safety fencing. The new fence was installed around the sidewalk on the south side of the bridge. Along the north side crews installed barriers along the creek.
The bridge itself opened to vehicle traffic last week. Pedestrians were prevented from using the new sidewalk until the new safety fencing could be installed.
Early Thursday, Dec. 26, crews were out installing the majority of the new fencing. By Monday, Dec. 30, no signs or barricades were left at the sight.
The project wrapping up before the new year means it was finished more than five months ahead of schedule. The contract between the city and KCI Construction Company, St. Louis, called for the project to be wrapped up in May.
The new bridge replaces the old span that was built in 1974. That span had degraded in recent years. The Memorial Parkway bridge had a sufficiency rating of 33.8 percent in 2014.
The Memorial project included the removal of the existing bridge over Flat Creek located on Memorial Drive near the fairgrounds. The work also included new sidewalks, curb and gutter work, and a guardrail.
The intersection at Memorial Parkway and Park Drive near the Fairgrounds also was rebuilt.
Christina Bridge
With the Memorial bridge done, KCI crews are now working exclusively on the second bridge project in the city.
Crews are working to build a new Christina Avenue bridge also over Flat Creek. Both bridge projects started around the same time, but the Christina site was impacted more by weather.
The Memorial bridge was taken down first and crews were able to start working on the new bridge earlier. Crews were able to get out of the water as far as construction goes and avoided a lot of weather delays.
The Christina project wasn’t so lucky. The later start in taking down the bridge meant more weather delays.
When rain would caused Flat Creek to rise, it prevented any work from taking place for several days.
A recent dry spell in early December allowed crews to get out of the water. Crews were able to get the frame of the bridge set up and could work even with a higher creek.
Monday morning, after a weekend of rain, Flat Creek rushed underneath the new bridge frame. Crews were still able to stay dry and work on the deck.
The Christina Avenue work includes the complete removal and replacement of the bridge over Flat Creek near the city tennis courts. The project includes the construction of a 30-foot concrete slab span on concrete wall abutments.
The project also includes the realignment of the approach roadway, sidewalks, striping and more.
The old Christina Avenue bridge was built in 1932 and had a sufficiency rating of 46.9 percent.
When it’s replaced, the city will no longer have any insufficient bridges.
Like the Memorial bridge, the contract calls for the project to be wrapped up in May. City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said earlier in December he anticipates the Christina project to also finish well before the May deadline.
Zimmermann told aldermen earlier a KCI worker told him the company’s original goal was to have both bridges done by the end of 2019. While that won’t happen, Zimmermann said he didn’t expect the Christina project to take that long into 2020 to wrap up based on the speed of the Memorial project.
KCI was awarded the contract for the bridges in June. KCI’s bid was $1,671,364.73.
The city has had difficulty trying to replace the two bridges because of budgeting issues. The deal awarded to KCI was considered over budget, but the city agreed to use reserve funds to cover the overage.
The project is being partially funded with federal money. Zimmermann said the federal portion of the project is a little over $1 million.