Construction of the new Scenic Regional Library Union branch is expected to wrap up in late August.
Library Director Steve Campbell said the project is on track to be finished in late August. He said for now, the soft opening looks like it could be Wednesday, Aug. 21.
A formal grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14.
After a winter and spring of noticeable activity on the outside of the building, much of the work has moved indoors. Campbell said crews are putting the finishing touches on a lot of interior space.
During a tour of the library Wednesday, July 10, Campbell pointed out the vast open spaces of the library. No books or furniture have been moved in so the space looks cavernous, he said.
Campbell said there’s a reason it looks so big — it is. Plans called for the building to be approximately 23,000 square feet — 17,200 square feet for the Union branch and 5,800 square feet for the administrative offices and bookmobile. The current size of the Union library is 7,000 square feet.
The administrative offices are located in one half of the building. The rest is reserved for the library.
Three large rooms are on the west side of the building. The rooms feature dividers and could become one giant room, Campbell said.
Other meeting rooms exist on the eastern side of the library. Meeting space is expected to triple from what’s currently offered.
Currently under construction is the teen area. The area features comfortable seating and plenty of places to charge devices. A children’s area also is being built.
Campbell said work also will begin on outdoor spaces.
The library will have all new furniture and amenities when it opens. One of those features is a bigger parking lot.
The new library will have 106 parking spaces, more than double at the current building.
The new building is being constructed near Anytime Fitness and The Pasta House off Independence Drive. A service road has been extended to the building.
The location was chosen after exploring several sites along the Highway 47 corridor, downtown, the library’s current location and sites in the area of Prairie Dell/East Central College, east of its current location off Highway 50.
Total costs are expected to be between $6 million to $6.5 million.
Construction on the library started in the summer of 2018. A formal groundbreaking was held in May 2018.
The original goal was to have the library open in the spring of 2019, but that target was moved to June after construction started later than anticipated. The target was again moved back this spring.
Campbell said the winter was tough on the construction schedule. He said with the number of days lost to weather issues, the project was delayed at least a month.
The opening was pushed back into August after engineers reviewing the plans for the HVAC system decided to make a change. The plans call for a zone system where certain units control a certain number of areas. Campbell said the engineers decided to redo the zones in a way that was seen as more optimal.
New units had to be ordered meaning the earliest the project could finish was August. Campbell said Wednesday that plans were still on track to wrap up late in August.