A new internet service provider is close to an agreement with the city of Union.
The Washington-based Aironet was set to finalize a deal with Union at Monday’s board of aldermen meeting, but because election results weren’t certified, the board didn’t vote on a proposed contract.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the deal will be on the agenda for a special meeting Monday, April 15, starting at 6 p.m.
Under the deal, Aironet will be allowed access to city infrastructure in order to set up equipment. Once in place, Aironet said it can offer service in areas where internet coverage is poor or nonexistent.
Aironet originally proposed a trade of sorts with the city. In exchange for letting it use city water towers to place equipment, Aironet offered the city free internet service.
Because the city already has a service provider, the city countered with a payment system. The city suggested Aironet pay a percentage of receipts.
At last week’s personnel, finance and public works committee meeting, Aironet and the city reached an agreement on the compensation. Instead of a percentage, Aironet will pay a flat rate of $5 per customer using the city’s infrastructure.
The contract also covers things like who is responsible if the water towers are damaged.
The contract is a five-year lease. The towers being used are near College Meadows and off Clearview Road.
Aironet has three months to get the equipment installed.
Aironet Background
Greg Johnston said Aironet was started after he moved to a home that couldn’t get reliable high-speed internet. Using his skills and knowledge, he figured out a way to get a connection and figured other people in his same position could use a new provider.
“Our goal is to get service to places that have no service,” he said.
Aironet offers three plans ranging from $65 to $125 per month, he said. Most customers are on the $95 a month plan, Johnston said.
For service, customers put a receiver on their home. That receiver would then connect with the equipment placed on the city towers.
The equipment needed for the towers would be fairly small, Johnston said. The antennas would only be about 3 feet tall.
Johnston said the size of the equipment makes it ideal for water towers and not for cellphone towers. Cell towers also tend to be taller while water towers are lower to the ground.
Once the equipment is installed, Johnston said a 3-to 5-mile radius around those towers could then have access to Aironet’s coverage.
Johnston said Aironet provides fast service that, unlike satellite internet, is unlimited. He said the company also can offer faster speeds.
A goal for the company is to provide service to residents of the Birch Creek aream he added. The city said it’s tried for years to improve coverage, but has had no luck.
Johnston said it would require a lot of work, and a receiver at the golf course, but it should be possible. He said serving Birch Creek golf course is something the company wants to do.
Aironet first approached the city about a partnership in February. The city then looked at what other municipalities had done before drafting an agreement.