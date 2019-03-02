A possible street vacation will be the first item discussed by the city of Union’s newest committee.
The transportation committee is scheduled to host its first meeting Wednesday, March 6, at 4:30 p.m. The committee will continue a conversation aldermen had in November 2018.
Heritage Community Bank has asked the city to vacate one of two streets in order to expand.
The bank is located at 100 E. Locust and fronts onto Locust Street. Its property is bordered by Jefferson Avenue on the west, Mulberry Avenue on the east and Springfield Avenue on the south. The bank is asking the city to vacate a block of either Mulberry or Jefferson streets.
At the November meeting, Alderman and Heritage CEO Robert Marquart said the bank was looking to expand but had run out of room. He said the bank could use a portion of the vacated street for an expansion.
Marquart raised the issue because he said he felt the timing was right to ask because the city was gearing up to start work on its city hall project next door at Locust and Jefferson.
With the new city hall, there likely would be an increase in traffic and limit the bank’s ability to grow even more, he said.
The discussion in November was designed to just broach the subject and explore the possibility, Marquart said.
If approved, he said changes could be made in a way to help traffic in the area.
The board didn’t take any action on the request, but agreed further conversation was needed. One option, however, was likely already ruled out.
In November, City Administrator Russell Rost said vacating Jefferson was likely a nonstarter. He said it’s a primary street for the city and the Union R-XI School District and closing it just wouldn’t be feasible.
Mulberry, on the other hand, could be possible. Rost pointed out that Mulberry is narrow and has “been an issue.”
If Mulberry was closed, Marquart was told the road would likely be split in half. The property owner on one side would get 20 feet and so would the property owner on the other.
Marquart said 20 feet along the length of Mulberry would at least be something for the bank to work with. He said if the bank can’t expand at all, it would likely look to move.
The downside of closing Mulberry is the impact on property owners on the side of the street. Jim Bolzenius, who owns the property along Mulberry said in November he was concerned about closing the street even if he would gain half of the street.
Bolzenius said he was afraid closing Mulberry would make traffic more of a problem and increase congestion.
Any closure would impact the Union R-XI School District. With Central Elementary right in the area, Union R-XI Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said he didn’t want any road closure that would negatively impact school traffic.
New Committee
Aldermen approved the creation of a transportation committee at the Feb. 11 board meeting. The new committee is intended to “study, analyze and evaluate the present and future transportation needs” of the city.
The committee originally was conceived as a body to look at Highway 47 issues. Instead, the scope has been altered to look at all road issues for the city.
For example, on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting is a review of street repairs planned for 2019 and updates on federal grant projects.
According to the bylaws, the advisory committee will be made up of the mayor, an alderman, someone from the Union Development Corporation, someone from the Union R-XI School District and four at-large members.
The first committee will be made up of Mayor Mike Livengood, Weinhold, Alderman Dennis Soetebier, UDC member Mark Vincent, Steve Dickey, Pat Monaco, Ann Schroeder and Jordan Buck.
Committee meetings will take place quarterly on the first Wednesday in March, June, September and December. The annual meeting will be in March where a chairman and secretary will be appointed.