Floor plan designs for the new Union city hall are expected to be finalized this week.
The city, project manager Navigate Building Solutions and Horn Architects have been working on plans for the new building since the start of the year. The project has reached a point where some plans are going to be finalized so the budgeting process can begin.
Aldermen saw the fourth phase of floor plans designs at the Feb. 4 personnel, finance and public works committee meeting.
Steve Strubberg, with Horn Architects, said the building located at 10 E. Locust St. is right at 12,000 square feet. The footprint is similar than the former Fricks building currently at the site.
Strubberg said the big difference between the new city hall and the Fricks building is setbacks. He said the new building will comply with city code and won’t butt up with sidewalks. He said it should improve sight distance in the area.
Strubberg said Horn has worked with city staff to figure out a workable floor plan.
The building is a simple rectangle with the interior divided into four quadrants. There is one quadrant for administration, one for a board meeting room, one for municipal court and one for the engineering department.
The administration area has room for the city clerk, windows for account payments and a waiting room. The board room will accommodate 72 seats plus the board.
The current city hall board room can hold less than 50 people.
Horn and Navigate are working with Police Chief Norm Brune on the security aspect of the building.
Strubberg said desks in the chamber would provide some protection for aldermen. Board members also will have access to a meeting room that would provide a safe space in the event of an incident, Strubberg said.
A metal detector may be added once the design of the building moves further along.
The building has a main entrance facing Locust Street and a side entrance facing Washington Avenue. The side entrance leads into the engineering department.
Strubberg said the idea for the side entrance was to give contractors easy access and also keep mud from construction sites being tracked throughout the building.
Jennifer Kissinger, with Navigate, said the goal was finalize the floor plan and site plan by Friday, Feb. 15. Then Navigate would start coming up with an estimate.
Aldermen would be updated on the progress at the March meeting.
Once those milestones are hit, Kissinger said, the next major step would come in July. At that point, design for the project should be finalized.
In August, Navigate hopes to start the bidding process and award a contract in September. One year later, in September 2020, the goal is for the project to reach substantial completion. City staff would then move in to the building in October 2020.
Project Background
The city agreed to purchase the former Fricks grocery store in late March for $475,000 from Central Markets Inc. The goal was to use the space to build a new city hall.
The city has never had a building designated specifically for city hall. Through the years, it has shared space with the fire department, police department and now the city auditorium.
The auditorium has encountered Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues. A feasibility study found numerous issues with the auditorium.
Based on the study, the city decided the best way to move forward would be to leave the auditorium and build a new city hall.