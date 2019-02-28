The Union Middle School improvement project is close enough to beginning that school board members are selecting a brick color.
The Union R-XI School Board were given an update on the status of the project at the Feb. 20 meeting. As part of the update, board members chose accent brick colors.
Board members reviewed five options for bricks for the side of the UMS addition. Option Mo. 1 featured all red bricks with no accent bricks.
Option No. 2 was a red brick wall with black accent bricks above the windows. The third option had the black accent bricks below the windows.
For option No. 4, black accent bricks were both above and below the window making the exterior more black than red. The final option placed the black accent bricks on columns between the windows.
Board members immediately vetoed options No. 2, 3 and 4. Several board members commented that the heavy black accents combined with the windows looked like garage doors in various stages of opening at a mechanic’s shop instead of a school.
Choosing between the all red and the black columns, board members backed the column design.
Finalizing the design is just one step forward in the project. Cory Bextermueller, with the district’s project manager Navigate Building Solutions, said the middle school work is progressing well.
Bextermueller said an abatement report was recently finished and the district is now seeking a firm to handle the work. Proposals for vendors are due March 12.
The general works request for bid also is out and due March 12. The plan is to award a contract for the project at the March 19 school board meeting.
Project Background
What was once thought to be two separate projects is now being pitched as one. Navigate Building Solutions, the district’s project manager for the Prop Wildcats projects, is recommending the work be done by one contractor.
The two projects are tied together because of timing constraints. The middle school work includes the removal of a building on the site that the district uses for maintenance.
Not wanting the maintenance crew to be without a facility, the goal is to have the new maintenance building constructed before the removal of the old one. To ensure that happens, Navigate said communication and planning would be a lot simpler with only one contractor.
The maintenance building will be located near Clark-Vitt Elementary and on the property where the old administration building had been off Independence Drive.
The building is described as a metal building with ample storage space, a place for semi trucks to unload and office space. The project is expected to cost $1,912,948, according to estimates by Navigate.
The middle school addition will be 12 new classrooms on the west side of the building. The addition is expected be just under 12,000 square feet.
As part of the plan, a new fire lane will be constructed as well as a new traffic circle. The circle will be used for pickup and drop off.
With the new circle, students will no longer be dropped off and have to cross West End Avenue. Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said the pickup and drop off will hopefully work similar to Central Elementary’s procedure.
The middle school addition is expected to cost $3,608,525. The project is being paid for by Prop Wildcats, a $27 million bond issue passed by voters in April 2018.