The final leg of renovations at Beaufort Elementary is under way.
Cory Bextermueller, with Navigate Building Solutions, the district’s construction manager for the project, updated the Union R-XI School District Board of Education Wednesday night on the Beaufort Elementary work and other construction projects throughout the district.
In April 2018, voters approved a $27 million bond issue, known as Prop Wildcats, for the school improvements designed to better handle a population influx.
Beaufort Elementary
The district is building a new gym and doing major renovations to the interior of Beaufort Elementary.
A major abatement project also is underway which is removing all hazardous material from the school. The result will be a lot of new flooring and paint.
Additionally, the office area is being redone.
The gym is nearing completion. All the basketball hoops are up, and paint has been added to the walls.
The wood flooring in the gym is set and has one layer of sealant added. The floor will be painted with the Union “U” logo instead of a Wildcat logo.
Once that is painted, a final layer of sealant will be added. A new scoreboard and bleachers also are planned.
Bextermueller said that work has been done on old classrooms in the school as well. A fresh coat of paint and waxed floors have been completed for some of the older classrooms.
Furniture is scheduled to arrive Aug. 9.
“We’ll get that new furniture and new cubbies in there and it will stand out,” Bextermueller said. “It won’t look like an old building anymore, it will look brand new.”
Older hallways in the building will no longer have colored stripes along walls. Instead, stripes have been added on the floor to signify the hallway color.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled at the school for Sunday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m.
Maintenance Building
Earlier this year the district opted against building a new maintenance facility and instead purchased a building at 21 Progress Parkway from ADB Companies, Inc.
The district had planned to build a 9,000-square-foot maintenance facility near Clark-Vitt Elementary, but scrapped those plans to buy the old ADB building. Part of the renovation includes the addition of a new refrigerator/freezer for the food services department.
The extension added to the side of the building to house the new refrigerator/freezer has been completed. Work began Tuesday, July 16.
The renovations are expected to be done this summer before the start of school.
New Elementary School
A new elementary school is being built off Prairie Dell Road and Progress Parkway near East Central College. The school is scheduled to open for the 2020-21 school year.
A road connecting Progress Parkway and Prairie Dell Road was constructed as part of the project. Little Wildcats Parkway is 95 percent completed, but has a little bit more sidewalk work to be done to make it ADA accessible.
Four of five steel erectors have been constructed to outline the walls of the building. The last one is being constructed where the gym area will be located.
Framers are working on exterior walls and doing the prep work for the mason. In the next week panels should be arriving for the gym.
Metal decking has already begun taking place, and metal trusses for the classroom wing’s roof should be being placed soon.
The board has received questions on whether a second floor could be added in the future if expansion is needed. The school can expand outward, but not upward. Bextermueller said that building codes change all the time, so its easier that way.
“We designed it to add onto the wings, if we need to add classrooms in the future,” Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said.
Middle School
The middle school addition will include 12 new classrooms on the west side of the building. The addition is expected to be just under 12,000 square feet.
As part of the plan, a new fire lane will be constructed as well as a new traffic circle. The circle will be used for pickup and dropoff.
Early demolition work has begun before students are in classrooms.
Bextermueller explained that with the impending addition, demo work had to take place to the existing school.
“We went into the school and demoed a little bit of the existing openings,” Bextermueller said. “We are trying to get some of the dirty demo work done before the kids are in school. We are working on sealing that up.”
The old annex building will be coming down in the next month prior to the start of school. After that, major site work will begin.
A tentative plan is in place to have a groundbreaking at the school Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m.
There was some concern about the construction crew’s entrance and exit to the site.
“It comes off West End, near the annex building,” Bextermueller said. “There are a slot of hours in the beginning of the day and the end of the day where the workers can’t enter or exit the site. Their temporary parking is across the street.”
Board members were concerned about potential congestion at the school during arrival and dismissal times. As part of the agreement, construction traffic isn’t supposed to be allowed during those times.
Once construction gets going there will be a sidewalk used to get to the gym that is going to be torn out. Coordination between contractors and the school will be needed during that time, officials said.