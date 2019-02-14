Construction of the Memorial Parkway bridge could be pushed up.
Union City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said plans for the project are moving forward. He said the goal is to have all the plans ready for review by aldermen in March.
The project was originally slated to start in the spring, but Parks and Recreation Director Angela Sullivan expressed some concerns about the timing.
The bridge is located near Park Drive, at the entrance to the fairgrounds, near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Jaycee Drive. Sullivan pointed out that the 2019 Franklin County Fair is scheduled for early June meaning it could conflict with the construction scheduled.
“Since the Fair moved up earlier in the year, it really eats up into our standard time line for building things,” Zimmermann said.
Not wanting to have the bridge out of commission for the Fair, Zimmermann said the project could be shifted up. He said it may be possible to bid out the work this fall and start construction in early winter.
The only reason that’s an option is because the planning of the project is advanced.
“We already have all the environmental clearances, there was no right of way to acquire,” he said. “We’re getting ready to submit, more or less, our final plan.”
MoDOT (Missouri Department of Transportation) will review the plans and give the city permission to bid out the project. Zimmermann said he didn’t expect MoDOT to sign off on the plans in time to have the work start this summer.
Zimmermann said not doing the project in the summer could have an impact on school buses, but the work had to be done at some point.
The project is being paid for with federal funds. The bridge replacement was included in the regional Transportation Improvement Plan to receive Surface Transportation Program (STP) funds that were approved by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW).
According to the EWGW TIP 2019-22 fiscal year budget, the Memorial Parkway bridge is estimated to cost a total of $747,090 with the city paying $167,692.
Funds for construction will be available starting in fiscal year 2019 and there is typically a three-year window for completion.
Bridge Ratings
The city sought funding for the bridge because of its sufficiency rating. The city can’t apply for federal funds for local roads, but it can apply for the funds for bridges if they’re below the 50 percent sufficiency rating.
The Memorial Parkway bridge had a sufficiency rating of 33.8 percent in 2014. The bridge was built in 1974.
The bridge received a 31.7 percent sufficiency rating in May 2015, primarily because of it doesn’t meet load requirements.
The bridge is rated at 9 tons when the federal requirement is that it should be able to accommodate 20 tons.
Zimmermann said the bridge is the last to be replaced because it has a good superstructure and substructure.
Once the Memorial bridge and the Christina Avenue span are replaced, the city will have zero insufficient bridges, Zimmermann said.
The city is planning to bid out the Christina Avenue project later this month. The goal is to replace that bridge this year as well.