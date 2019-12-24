The new Memorial Parkway bridge is open to vehicle traffic, but pedestrians do not have access to the new sidewalk.
Barricades have been removed from the bridge allowing vehicles to use the new bridge at Memorial Parkway and Park Drive. The pedestrian sidewalk is still closed until a safety fence could be installed.
The bridge is opened several months ahead of schedule. According to the construction contract KCI Construction Company, St. Louis, had until May to finish the work.
The new bridge replaces the old span that was built in 1974. That span had degraded in recent years. The Memorial Parkway bridge had a sufficiency rating of 33.8 percent in 2014.
The Memorial project included the removal of the existing bridge over Flat Creek located on Memorial Drive near the fairgrounds. The work also includes a new bridge, sidewalks, curb and gutter work, and a guardrail.
All that’s left to do is install a pedestrian fence to allow safe use of the new sidewalk.
With the Memorial bridge done, KCI crews are now working exclusively on the second bridge project in the city.
Crews are working to build a new Christina Avenue bridge. Both bridge projects started around the same time, but the Christina site was impacted more by weather.
Unlike the Memorial project, the Christina bridge has been impacted by weather delays. Rain has caused the Flat Creek to rise and prevent any work from taking place for several days.
A recent dry spell allowed crews to get out of the water. The dry days allowed work to pick up.
Crews have been working on the walls and decking of the bridge. On Monday morning, workers were standing on the new bridge deck.
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said he anticipates the Christina project to also finish well before the May deadline. Zimmermann told aldermen earlier this month a KCI worker told him the company’s original goal was to have both bridges done by the end of 2019.
The Christina Avenue work includes the complete removal and replacement of the bridge over Flat Creek near the city tennis courts. The project includes the construction of a 30-foot concrete slab span on concrete wall abutments.
The project also includes the realignment of the approach roadway, sidewalks, striping and more.
The old Christina Avenue bridge was built in 1932 and has a sufficiency rating of 46.9 percent.
When it’s replaced, the city will no longer have any insufficient bridges.
Work on both bridges started this summer. In June, the city awarded a contract to KCI Construction Company, St. Louis, for the replacement of the Memorial Parkway and Christina Avenue spans. KCI’s bid was for $1,671,364.73.
The city has had difficulty trying to replace the two bridges because of budgeting issues. The deal awarded to KCI was considered over budget, but the city agreed to use reserve funds to cover the overage.
The project is being partially funded with federal money. Zimmermann said the federal portion of the project is a little over $1 million.