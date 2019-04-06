Two first-time candidates for the Union Board Of Aldermen were successful in their bid.
Brian Pickard and Bob Marquart were winners in the Tuesday general municipal election. Both candidates had never run for public office before.
Pickard defeated the incumbent, Jim Albrecht, to represent Ward 1 on the board. Pickard had 152 votes (53.52 percent) to Albrecht’s 129 (45.42), according to the unofficial results provided by Franklin County.
In uncontested races A. David Arand, municipal judge; Dennis Soetebier, Ward 3; and Karen Erwin, Ward 4, also were reelected.
Albrecht had been a long serving member on the board.
Marquart garnered 194 votes (52.57 percent) to defeat Terry Copeland (175 votes, 47.43 percent) to represent Ward 2. Copeland has previously served on the board.
Marquart, 52, actually was the incumbent in the race, but had never run for the seat. He was appointed to the board last summer to fill out the term of Vicki Jo Hooper after she moved out of the ward.
Pickard, 47, said he was happy with his win, but surprised by the vote totals. He was expecting a lower turnout.
“That was a close race,” Pickard said. “I didn’t think there was going to be that many people who voted.”
Pickard told The Missourian he was running to get involved and help the community. As a longtime Union resident, he said he wanted to give back.
Leading up to the election, he campaigned in Ward 1 to make sure he had the name recognition.
He said he called everyone he knew in Ward 1 and encouraged them to vote. On Tuesday morning, he said he went back and called the same people again as a reminder.
“That’s probably what did it,” he said.
Pickard will be sworn in at Monday’s meeting. He said he’s looking forward to learning more about the city from a seat on the board.
“I know you go to the meetings, but I’m going to have get in there and see what the nuts and bolts really are,” he said. “You have to learn what you can.”
Pickard said he would like to see continued growth in Union during his term.
“I just want to try and get as many businesses to come into town as possible,” he said.
Marquart, said he wanted to run to continue to serve on the board and do his civic duty.
“You’re just trying to make Union a better place and do your part,” he said.
During his term, Marquart said he hopes something can be done with the traffic issues at Highway 47 and Highway 50. He also said he hopes the city can keep going on its upward trend.
“I want to help bring us some more industry and some more jobs,” he said. “Every politician says that, but it’s important. The more we can grow, the more we can get some of these businesses to come in, the better off we’re going to be. . . . I just want the town to prosper.”