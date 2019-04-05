A Union man is facing three felony charges after an alleged assault involving a knife.
Steven L. Terry II, 36, Union, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one count of second-degree assault, one count of armed criminal action and one count of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
The charges stem from an incident Tuesday afternoon. The alleged assault and ensuing search for Terry prompted Union R-XI Schools to go into “lockout” for safety reasons.
According to Union police, just before 12:30 p.m. an officer responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street for a reported assault involving a knife.
The victim, a 39-year-old Pacific woman, and Terry were on the second story of an apartment building in a hallway and got into an argument, police said.
The victim started to leave the apartment and walked down a set of steps on the outside of the building. As she made it to the bottom of the stairs, she said Terry was standing at the top of the steps.
Police said Terry then threw a knife, believed to be a folding knife, at the woman from the top of the steps. The knife struck the woman in the left leg in the calf.
According to a probable cause statement filed by Union police with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, the woman had two gashes on her left calf where the “knife had gone through.”
Police said Terry then took the knife and left the scene. Before Terry was in custody, the Union R-XI School District enacted its lockout procedure.
Lockout is the district’s normal operating procedure where all doors are locked from the outside. On Tuesday, was the district took the extra step and kept all students and staff inside the buildings.
Terry was eventually apprehended and taken into custody. Terry told police he told the woman to “take her knife” and he threw it down the stairs, according to the probable cause statement.
Bond was set at $25,000.
The woman was taken by Union Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment of her injuries.