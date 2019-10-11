One person was injured in a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 47.
Ranell N. Buchanan, 36, Union, was transported by Union Ambulance with moderate injuries following the crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
The report said Buchanan, driving a 2013 Dodge Charger, was following “too close” and struck the rear of a 2008 Ford F-250 driven by Danny L. Hyde, 20, Haleyville, Ala., as it was slowing. The impact caused Hyde’s vehicle to strike the rear of a 2019 Jeep Patriot driven by Dennis J. Struckhoff, 68, Grubville.
The crash occurred on Highway 47 south of Lost Pine at around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, the patrol said.
Hyde and Struckhoff were both wearing seatbelts. Buchanan was not, according the to the patrol.
No other injuries were reported.