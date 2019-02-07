Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.