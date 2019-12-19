The city of Union believes it has worked out two issues regarding a sign for the Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch.
The city and library have been discussing a cost-share to construct a new electronic sign at the library. Union City Administrator Russell Rost said progress has been made on getting the sign project done.
Last month, Rost reported there was an issue with the library’s plans for a new electronic sign. Based on the library’s plans, the sign was set to be placed in an easement.
If the sign were ultimately built in the easement, it could create future problems. Rost said at some point in the future, the owners could be forced to relocate the sign.
With the city being a co-owner of the sign, he said the city would have to help pay the expenses of relocating the sign. Rost said the city would like to eliminate that possibility.
At last week’s board of aldermen meeting, Rost reported that he and City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann met with Scenic Regional Library. He said after looking at the problem, he believes a location has been found outside the easement.
The other issue with the sign agreement also appears to have been wrapped up, Rost said. Last moth he told the board that with the city signing on to buy the sign, a competitive bid process would be required to fulfil the city’s procurement policy.
The library had worked out an agreement with Ziglin Signs, Washington. Rost said Ziglin had done signs at their other branches and they wanted to keep using the company.
However, the city requires competitive bids so it can’t just work directly with a vendor. Rost said the library sought bids. He said the city’s share, based on the bids, would be $22,000 — up from the original estimate of $20,000.
The city has yet to formally approve a budget amendment approving the spending, but aldermen have expressed support for the project.
Background
Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell first approached the city one year ago about the request. He said the sign was far too expensive for the library to fund itself and proposed a cost share.
Campbell told the committee the original plan was to erect a digital sign along the highway. He said it’s a high-traffic area so the sign would be on a pole and used to advertise library events. He added the sign wasn’t put in the library’s budget originally. He said the Union Friends of the Library offered to pay for the sign, but the cost was much higher than anticipated.
If the city split the cost, Campbell said they could split what is promoted on the sign as well. Half of the display time could be reserved for promoting library events, while the other half would promote city events.
Both the city and library would have their logos on the sign. Campbell said the sign would be digital and in color. It will resemble the sign at Veterans Memorial Park.
Aldermen initially expressed interest in working with the library, but didn’t formally agree to the plan. The city wanted to see how its finances looked before committing money for the sign.
Rost said in November that with the city hall project bids coming in way under cost estimates and the performance of the current year’s budget, the city should have the money to pay its share.
Alderman Bob Marquart said he thought the $20,000 is “pretty reasonable.”
The rest of the board agreed and backed the plan. They instructed Rost to move forward and bring an agreement to a future meeting.