Scenic Regional Library’s new Union branch and administrative offices will open to the public Sunday, Aug. 21.
The Union branch will be closed Aug. 9-20 for the move to the new branch at 251 Union Plaza Drive.
Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell will give the members of the Union Friends of the Library a private tour of the new Union branch and administrative offices Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m., prior to the facility opening to the public.
People can still join the Friends group for as little as $10 to attend the tour. To join, visit www.scenicregionalfoundation.org to join.
Grand Opening
A grand opening event will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will feature a bounce house, face painting, balloon artist, music and free hot dogs, popcorn, chips and soda.
There will be a dedication ceremony at 11:30 a.m. featuring guest speakers Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Missouri State Librarian Robin Westphal and Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.
The Union Area Chamber of Commerce also will hold a ribbon cutting.
Bigger, Better
The library’s space will increase from 7,000 square feet in the old building to 17,200 square feet at the new facility.
The facility will have a dedicated teen area, adult lounge with fireplace and café, three outdoor patios with seating, drive-up book drop, 1,900 square feet of public meeting space, three study rooms and other amenities.
The children’s area will feature a giant touch-screen tablet, LEGO tables, magnet walls and other activities.
A self-check system will be installed at the branch in mid-September.
The Union location is the library’s eighth new facility to be completed in the three-county area in the past 18 months.
The $22 million building project, made possible by the library’s first-ever voter-approved tax increase in 2014, expanded the library’s overall square footage from 44,000 square feet to 88,000 square feet.