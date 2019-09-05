The new Scenic Regional Library Union branch is gearing up for its grand opening celebration.
The Union branch officially opened to the public Wednesday, Aug. 21. The library plans to celebrate the construction with a grand opening ceremony Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will feature a bounce house, face painting, balloon artist, music and free hot dogs, popcorn, chips and soda.
There will be a dedication ceremony at 11:30 a.m. featuring guest speakers Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Missouri State Librarian Robin Westphal and Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.
The Union Area Chamber of Commerce also will hold a ribbon cutting.
New Library
The new Union library is officially open. More than 15 months after the official groundbreaking ceremony, the newest Scenic Regional Library branch celebrated its first day last month.
The new branch, located at 251 Union Plaza Drive near Pasta House and off Independence Drive, is massive compared to the previous branch. The new building is approximately 23,000 square feet — 17,200 square feet for the Union branch and 5,800 square feet for the administrative offices and bookmobile.
The old Union library was just 7,000 square feet.
The old Union branch closed Aug. 9 to facilitate the move.
Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell said the facility has three new meeting rooms — triple the space of the old library. Each room has a number of features like projection screens and outlets.
The rooms are split by dividers meaning the three rooms can become two or one with ease. Campbell said the way the building is set up, the actual building and administration offices can be locked down at night, but the meeting rooms can be made accessible.
The children’s area features games and activities for kids. Campbell said the idea was to give young kids a free place to play indoors. The area has a giant touch-screen tablet, LEGO tables, magnet walls and other activities.
Near the children’s area is the teen section. Campbell said the colors of the section, red and black, are meant to invoke Union High School. The area features books geared for teens, laptop tables and comfortable seating.
In the back of the library is the adult lounge. The area has a fireplace, seating and a coffee machine. For $1 patrons can purchase a cup, Campbell said.
Seating is spread throughout the library. Some areas are “pods” meant to provide privacy for working people. Others are meant to relax.
Each seat has a power hook-up near it so people can charge their devices. Campbell said the front desk has phone chargers available to check out.
Additionally, the facility has three outdoor patios with seating, drive-up book drop, three study rooms and other amenities. A self-check system will be installed at the branch in mid-September.
The Union location is the library’s eighth new facility to be completed in the three-county area in the past 18 months.
In addition to the bigger space inside, the library has 106 parking spaces, more than double at the current building.
Total costs were estimated between $6 million to $6.5 million. The project was made possible by the library’s first-ever voter-approved tax increase in 2014.
Construction on the library started in the summer of 2018. A formal groundbreaking was held in May 2018.