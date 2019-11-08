Scenic Regional Library’s new Union branch is hosting an inaugural naming rights auction.
The event will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. The branch, located at 251 Union Plaza Drive, opened in August.
The auction is a fundraising effort by the Union Friends of the Library group. Individuals, businesses, and organizations will be able to bid on the naming rights for 13 areas in the new library for one year.
Funds from the event will go toward additional programming, equipment and other items at the Union branch.
Attendees will be able to explore the different areas of the new library and socialize. Snacks will be available.
Wine and spirits will be provided by Pinckney Bend Distillery and Blumenhof Winery. Music will be provided by local musician Mike Rufkahr. David Sutton will serve as the auctioneer.
The 13 areas available for naming are the three outdoor patios; three meeting rooms; three study rooms; adult, teen and children’s reading areas; and the service desk.
The winning bidder for each area will have a 22- by 28-inch full-color, framed sign to be placed in the area with the name of the individual, business, or organization, along with a photograph or logo.
Bidding for each area begins at $150. Bidders may purchase the rights to name an area in honor of a loved one, in memory of someone, or to publicize a local business or organization.
More than 70,000 people visit the Union branch each year. The Union Friends of the Library is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization; auction sponsorships may be tax-deductible.
Attendees are encouraged to reserve a spot by contacting Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell at swcampbell@scenicregional.org or 636-583-0652, ext. 101.
November Events
The Union branch has a full slate of activities planned for November.
Most events require preregistration. To register for any program, call 636-583-3224, stop by the branch, or visit scenicregional.org.
Preschool story time will continue throughout the month of November. The sessions will be held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The story time will repeat on Saturdays, also at 10 a.m. The event features stories, songs and crafts for the youngest library patrons.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, there will be a celebration of international games day. Guests can stop by at any time from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to play games.
A class on using the cloud library will be offered Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a tablet or smartphone and learn how to use Cloud Library with a library card.
The Hooked on Books club will meet Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. The group will discuss “Red Mountain” by Boo Walker.
Babaloo, a one-man musical comedy act for kids, will be at the library Monday, Nov. 25, at 4 p.m.
Read, Build and Play will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the library. Children can explore the world of building during this construction playtime. Children of all ages are welcome.
Book Bingo and Reading to Rover, normally held the fourth Thursday of the month, will not take place in November because of Thanksgiving.