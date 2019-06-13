A Leslie man was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday evening just outside Union.
Christopher M. Brown, 40, was pronounced dead at 5:42 p.m. following the crash, according the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
Brown was the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Impala. The crash report states a second car, a 1999 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Derek R. Gillespie, 18, Owensville, crossed the center line and struck Brown's vehicle head on.
Brown was wearing a seatbelt in the crash. He was transported by Union EMS to Mercy Hospital Washington, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Gilliespie and a passenger, Clayton C. Tyree, 18, Owensville, sustained serious injuries in the crash. Gilliespie, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Washington EMS.
Tyree, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Union EMS.
The crash took place on Highway 50 just east of Route EE just after 4 p.m.