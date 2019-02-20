Addison Kriete wasn’t expecting to be honored at the 48th Annual Distinguished Service Awards.
To get her to attend the event, Kriete had been told her mother, Heather, was getting recognized. Instead it was Addison who was named the Outstanding Student at the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet.
The event is held to honor Union residents for their commitment and dedication to the community.
The award was presented by the 2017 winner, Brittany Baker.
Kriete, a senior at Union High School, is a member of the Union High School band. She is a four-year member of the Four Rivers Conference All-Conference band, a three-year member of the East Central College All-District band and has earned top ratings at district and state competitions.
“She is very mature and able to move along quickly in learning new topics,” Baker said.
In addition to being in band, Kriete is a member of the UHS cross country and track and field teams. In the classroom, Kriete is a student in four advanced placement classes.
Baker said teachers described Kriete as smart, a good student and a leader. Kriete was said to be the kind of student who pushes teachers to be prepared.
One teacher said Kriete was so determined to do well in the class, she turned in lab reports days early. This way, she could figure out if there were any tweaks that needed to be made in order to improve the report.
“As you can tell, determination, dedication, self-discipline and effort are four key qualities (of Kriete) which make her perfect for this award,” Baker said.
Kriete also was praised by her teachers for her helpfulness with other students. She is known for helping stressed-out students.
“She has such a good heart and is a caring and thoughtful person,” Baker said.
Kriete thanked her parents, Gary and Heather Kriete, for their support.
“This is pretty cool,” she said. “Senior year is pretty stressful filling out applications for what you’re going to do with your life next. It’s really cool to be recognized for all the hard work I’ve been putting in over the years.”