Since 1985, America has celebrated July as Park and Recreation Month.
A program of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the goal is to raise awareness of the vital impact that parks and recreation has on communities across the U.S.
The time is now to get out and explore the great things happening at your local parks. Union Mayor Rodney Tappe proclaimed July as Park and Recreation Month for the City of Union.
This July, the Union Parks and Recreation Department is inviting residents to explore the city’s parks. With everything from 127 park acres, 13 parks, 10 playgrounds and numerous programs, there are plenty of ways that you can celebrate Parks and Recreation Month
NRPA encourages people who support parks and recreation to share why they think it’s important with the hashtag #GameOnJuly.
For more information about programs, events or the park system, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email asullivan@unionmissouri.org.